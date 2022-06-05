NEWPORT, RI. (May 6, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22080 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, May 6. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:40 Photo ID: 7179056 VIRIN: 220506-N-EL867-0006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.88 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LDO/CWO Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.