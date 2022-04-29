Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking in the trash

    Taking in the trash

    ZAVENTEM, VBR, BELGIUM

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    From left, Sgt. John Seely, military police Soldier, and Jasmin Elder, recreational specialist, gather litter in bags at the post exchange parking lot as part of Area Beautification Day April 29, 2022, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Communities across U.S. Army Garrison Benelux took part in improving their communities, including at Chièvres Air Base and USAG Benelux-Brussels in Belgium and USAG Benelux-Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Christophe Morel, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux paints, plants, picks-up for area beautification

    TAGS

    USAG Benelux
    area beautification

