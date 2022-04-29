Dirk Leemans, a plumber with the Directorate of Public Works, loads a wedge of concrete onto a forklifted pallet during Area Beautification Day April 29, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux - Brussels. Communities across U.S. Army Garrison Benelux took part in improving their communities, including at Chièvres Air Base and USAG Benelux-Brussels in Belgium and USAG Benelux-Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7178484
|VIRIN:
|220429-A-TR183-541
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.62 MB
|Location:
|ZAVENTEM, VBR, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tidying up [Image 3 of 3], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Benelux paints, plants, picks-up for area beautification
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT