Brush with greatness

Salih Sumer, an information and referral and program assistant at Army Community Services, paints a pillar as part of Area Beautification Day April 29, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux - Brussels. Communities across U.S. Army Garrison Benelux took part in improving their communities, including at Chièvres Air Base and USAG Benelux-Brussels in Belgium and USAG Benelux-Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

