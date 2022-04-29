Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brush with greatness [Image 2 of 3]

    Brush with greatness

    ZAVENTEM, VBR, BELGIUM

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Salih Sumer, an information and referral and program assistant at Army Community Services, paints a pillar as part of Area Beautification Day April 29, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux - Brussels. Communities across U.S. Army Garrison Benelux took part in improving their communities, including at Chièvres Air Base and USAG Benelux-Brussels in Belgium and USAG Benelux-Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    USAG Benelux paints, plants, picks-up for area beautification

    USAG Benelux
    area beautification

