Tech. Sgt. Donecio Burnell-Chester, 51st Fighter Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of occupational safety, and Staff Sgt. Tiffany Burnell-Chester, 8th Maintenance Squadron unit training manager, stand inside a light festival tour in Taean, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2022. The couple originally met at Security Forces Technical Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and have navigated being stationed in the ROK while being split between Osan and Kunsan Air Base. In honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Burnell-Chesters shared their story of being a military-to-miltary couple and how they work as a team and show appreciation for each other. (Courtesy photo)
Military Spouse Appreciation with the Burnell-Chesters
