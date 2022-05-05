Military Spouse Appreciation with the Burnell-Chesters

Tech. Sgt. Donecio Burnell-Chester, 51st Fighter Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of occupational safety, and Staff Sgt. Tiffany Burnell-Chester, 8th Maintenance Squadron unit training manager, take a selfie in front of their apartment in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 23, 2016. The couple originally met at Security Forces Technical Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. In honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Burnell-Chesters shared their story of being a military-to-miltary couple and how they work as a team and show appreciation for each other. (Courtesy photo)

