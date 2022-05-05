Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation with the Burnell-Chesters [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Spouse Appreciation with the Burnell-Chesters

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Burnell-Chester’s, married noncomissioned officers assigned to Osan and Kunsan Air Bases, Republic of Korea, sit at an overlook of the city of Tucson from Tumamoc Hill, Arizona, May 6, 2017. The couple originally met at Security Forces Technical Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. In honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Burnell-Chesters shared their story of being a military-to-miltary couple and how they work as a team and show appreciation for each other. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    Osan AB
    Kunsan AB
    Mil-To-Mil
    51st Fighter Wing
    8th Maintenance Squadron
    Know Your Mil

