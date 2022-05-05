Military Spouse Appreciation with the Burnell-Chesters

The Burnell-Chester’s, married noncomissioned officers assigned to Osan and Kunsan Air Bases, Republic of Korea, sit at an overlook of the city of Tucson from Tumamoc Hill, Arizona, May 6, 2017. The couple originally met at Security Forces Technical Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. In honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Burnell-Chesters shared their story of being a military-to-miltary couple and how they work as a team and show appreciation for each other. (Courtesy photo)

