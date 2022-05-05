Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220505-N-CZ759-1097 [Image 6 of 6]

    220505-N-CZ759-1097

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220505-N-CZ759-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) – Sailors transport pallets of ammunition on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:46
    Photo ID: 7177915
    VIRIN: 220505-N-CZ759-1097
    Resolution: 3783x2522
    Size: 826.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220505-N-CZ759-1097 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

