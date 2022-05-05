220505-N-CZ759-1086 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) – Sailors transport pallets of ammunition on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:46 Photo ID: 7177914 VIRIN: 220505-N-CZ759-1086 Resolution: 4263x2842 Size: 820.8 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220505-N-CZ759-1086 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.