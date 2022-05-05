220505-N-CZ759-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) – Operations Specialist Seaman Brian Jackson, from Tampa, Florida, stands watch in the Combat Information Center aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 5, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

