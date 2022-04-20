Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanders learn firefighting [Image 8 of 8]

    Commanders learn firefighting

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Fire marshals walk away from an aircraft fire trainer after completing each exercise during their Fire Marshal course at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2022. After completing the three-day course, students gained the fire marshal certification. The Fire Marshal course was designed to provide insight on the numerous responsibilities and challenges within Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services to future civil engineer commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

