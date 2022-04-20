Commanders learn firefighting

Fire marshals walk away from an aircraft fire trainer after completing each exercise during their Fire Marshal course at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2022. After completing the three-day course, students gained the fire marshal certification. The Fire Marshal course was designed to provide insight on the numerous responsibilities and challenges within Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services to future civil engineer commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

