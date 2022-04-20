GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Thirteen officers attended the Fire Marshal course to experience what firefighters go through during training. The course allows the officers to understand how hard firefighters work and creates a better relationship with those they lead.
The Fire Marshal course is designed to provide insight on the numerous responsibilities and challenges within Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services to future civil engineer commanders.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 14:16
|Story ID:
|420057
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanders learn firefighting, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS
