    Commanders learn firefighting

    Commanders learn firefighting

    Fire marshals walk away from an aircraft fire trainer after completing each exercise.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Thirteen officers attended the Fire Marshal course to experience what firefighters go through during training. The course allows the officers to understand how hard firefighters work and creates a better relationship with those they lead.

    The Fire Marshal course is designed to provide insight on the numerous responsibilities and challenges within Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services to future civil engineer commanders.

