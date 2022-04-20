U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, uses a firetruck to extinguish an aircraft fire at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 20, 2022. Fire marshals used trucks as well as hoses to extinguish fires and complete their objectives. The Fire Marshal course was designed to provide insight on the numerous responsibilities and challenges within Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services to future civil engineer commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:16 Photo ID: 7176957 VIRIN: 220420-F-ZB472-1542 Resolution: 5691x4065 Size: 1.19 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanders learn firefighting [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.