220412-N-XB470-1018
SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2022) Cmdr. Christopher Martin, a chaplain assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) (middle right), provides instructions to the religious ministry team aboard the ship, April 12. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7176238
|VIRIN:
|220412-N-XB470-1018
|Resolution:
|4348x3106
|Size:
|879.89 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT