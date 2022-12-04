Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22 [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    220412-N-XB470-1018
    SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2022) Cmdr. Christopher Martin, a chaplain assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) (middle right), provides instructions to the religious ministry team aboard the ship, April 12. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 09:58
    Photo ID: 7176238
    VIRIN: 220412-N-XB470-1018
    Resolution: 4348x3106
    Size: 879.89 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22
    Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership)
    (USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    Chaplain
    USNS Mercy
    PP22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT