220412-N-XB470-1043
SAN DIEGO (Left to Right) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Evan Andrade, Lt. Jg. Wendy Byh-Jongejan, RP2 Daniel Tomaso, and Cmdr. Christopher Martin pose in front of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prior to a Pacific Partnership 2022 deployment at Naval Base San Diego, April 12. The Sailors make up the USNS Mercy’s religious staff. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)
This work, Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
