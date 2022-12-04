Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22

220412-N-XB470-1043

SAN DIEGO (Left to Right) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Evan Andrade, Lt. Jg. Wendy Byh-Jongejan, RP2 Daniel Tomaso, and Cmdr. Christopher Martin pose in front of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prior to a Pacific Partnership 2022 deployment at Naval Base San Diego, April 12. The Sailors make up the USNS Mercy’s religious staff. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

