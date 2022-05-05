Navy Medicine Religious Ministry Team deploys aboard Mercy fostering partnerships, shoring-up crew mental health during PP22

Courtesy Photo | 220412-N-XB470-1018 SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2022) Cmdr. Christopher Martin, a chaplain...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220412-N-XB470-1018 SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2022) Cmdr. Christopher Martin, a chaplain assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) (middle right), provides instructions to the religious ministry team aboard the ship, April 12. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departed Naval Base San Diego, May 3, launching the start of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22).



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. The PP22 team will work with host nation counterparts and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response processes and procedures.



As part of PP22, Mercy and the mission team will conduct missions throughout Oceania and the Western Pacific. Typical Pacific Partnership events include the building of schools, medical and engineering expert exchanges, and host nation outreach events.



In April, the USNS Mercy Religious Ministry Team (RMT) activated in preparation for deployment in support of PP22.



The RMT will play an important role in warfighter readiness in providing support and care for the medical staff and patients in these PP22 events.

Along with providing emotional and spiritual support during mission evolutions and to the PP22 staff, the RMT provides a critical role in mass casualty events. While on board, the chaplains and RP specialists will take part in mass casualty exercises.



The team includes chaplains Cmdr. Christopher Martin and Lt. Jg. Wendy Byh-Jongejan; and Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Tomaso, and RP2 Evan Andrade.



According to Chaplain Martin, he joined the Navy to support Sailors, Marines and their families.



“My favorite part about being a chaplain is sharing in the journeys of a diverse group of talented and amazing people,” said Martin, who is a native of Beavercreek, Oregon.



All RMT members are assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, and will provide and facilitate for Mercy and PP22 staff religious needs in addition to supporting host nation outreach events, key leader engagements and medical training during the various mission stops.



RP2 Andrade is a religious program (RP) specialists and shared equal enthusiasm about participating in the deployment.



“My favorite part about being an RP is being at the forefront of care in terms of spiritual and mental health to others that serve alongside me,” said Andrade, a native of New Bedford, Massachusetts.



According to Andrade, serving in the Navy as an RP means that he gets to reach all types of people and assist in their mental health, financial, and other personal issues. “Reaching and administering care to those I serve with are the most important,” he said.



The www.navy.com website explains that the role of RP specialists is about bringing Sailors and Marines together and helping to support their mental health through faith, whether those service members are religious or not. From suicide prevention, to relationship advice, to self-esteem issues, RPs ensure fellow Sailors always have someone to talk to and a solution to their problems.



Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Each year, the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.