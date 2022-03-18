Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally [Image 4 of 7]

    Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally

    TURKEY

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sara Garing, a bassoonist for the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, performs for international students at Ankara Elementary/High School in Ankara, Turkey, March 18, 2022. Winds Aloft members conducted musical master classes and performances for over 100 Ankara Elementary/High School students, representing more than 30 countries. As a tenant of the 717th Air Base Squadron and Department of Defense Education Activity school, Ankara Elementary/High School supports DOD, U.S. Department of State and international diplomatic corps families. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. This image was created using an in-camera multiple exposure feature. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7175850
    VIRIN: 220318-F-YG657-2071
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE Band
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    U.S. Embassy Ankara

