Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Garing, a bassoonist for the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, performs during a reception at the Chief of Mission Residence in Ankara, Turkey, March 17, 2022. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife hosted a luncheon to honor Turkey’s long and enduring partnership in the alliance and foster interpersonal connections between senior NATO leaders. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the seven decades of Turkey’s NATO membership and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. This image was created using an in-camera multiple exposure feature. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022