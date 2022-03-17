Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally

    Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally

    TURKEY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Garing, a bassoonist for the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, performs during a reception at the Chief of Mission Residence in Ankara, Turkey, March 17, 2022. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife hosted a luncheon to honor Turkey’s long and enduring partnership in the alliance and foster interpersonal connections between senior NATO leaders. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the seven decades of Turkey’s NATO membership and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. This image was created using an in-camera multiple exposure feature. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022
    TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE Band
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    U.S. Embassy Ankara

