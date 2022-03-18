Winds Aloft USAFE Woodwind Quintet visits Turkey, affirms US commitment to NATO ally

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Justin Lucas, an oboist for the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet, performs for international students at Ankara Elementary/High School in Ankara, Turkey, March 18, 2022. Winds Aloft members conducted musical master classes and performances for over 100 Ankara Elementary/High School students, representing more than 30 countries. As a tenant of the 717th Air Base Squadron and Department of Defense Education Activity school, Ankara Elementary/High School supports DOD, U.S. Department of State and international diplomatic corps families. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. This image was created using an in-camera multiple exposure feature. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

