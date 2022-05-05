Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister [Image 3 of 3]

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea outgoing Defense Minister Suh Wook and Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, salute the colors during an honor guard ceremony in honor of Suh. Gen. LaCamera expressed his gratitude for Minister Suh’s leadership that helped maintain a robust combined defense posture and ensured an ironclad alliance between the ROK and the U.S.

    Minister Suh served as defense minister since September 2020. His career included assignments as ROK Army Chief of Staff, chief director of operations for the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Commanding General of ROK Army First Corps and ROK Army 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet)

