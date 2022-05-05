Soldiers with the United Nations Command Honor Guard stand at attention during a 19-gun salute in honor of Republic of Korea outgoing Defense Minister Suh Wook at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2022. Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, expressed his gratitude for Minister Suh’s leadership that helped maintain a robust combined defense posture and ensured an ironclad alliance between the ROK and the U.S.
Minister Suh served as defense minister since September 2020. His career included assignments as ROK Army Chief of Staff, chief director of operations for the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Commanding General of ROK Army First Corps and ROK Army 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seung-hwan Chung)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 05:10
|Photo ID:
|7175757
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-CI827-699
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT