    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister

    05.05.2022

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea commander, hosted an honor guard ceremony on May 5 in honor of outgoing South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

    The ceremony - including a 19-gun salute - occurred at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, home to United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea headquarters.

    Gen. LaCamera expressed his gratitude for Minister Suh’s leadership that helped maintain a robust combined defense posture and ensured an ironclad alliance between South Korea and the U.S.

    ROK-U.S. military leaders including Gen. Won In-choul, chairman of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Kim, Seung Kyum, deputy commander of ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and other distinguished guests also attended the ceremony.

    Suh Wook served as defense minister since September 2020. His career included assignments as ROK Army chief of staff, chief director of operations for the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, and commanding general of First Corps and 25th Infantry Division.

