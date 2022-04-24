13th MEU TRAP Course

U.S. Marines with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform tactical combat casualty care on a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The TRAP course develops the Marines’ proficiency in recovery operations, enabling rapid, efficient, and safe recovery of personnel and equipment when necessary while forward deployed

in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

Date Taken: 04.24.2022 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US