Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th MEU TRAP Course [Image 11 of 11]

    13th MEU TRAP Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Battery A, Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, remove a simulated casualty from a simulated downed aircraft during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel course on Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The TRAP course develops the Marines’ proficiency in recovery operations, enabling rapid, efficient, and safe recovery of personnel and equipment when necessary while forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific
    region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:07
    Photo ID: 7175240
    VIRIN: 220429-M-QB125-1210
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU TRAP Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course
    13th MEU TRAP Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    13th MEU
    1/11
    2/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT