U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, cut into simulated aircraft wreckage to rescue personnel during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2022. The TRAP course develops the Marines’ proficiency in recovery operations, enabling rapid, efficient, and
safe recovery of personnel and equipment when necessary while forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince D. Bisard)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7175238
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-QB125-1136
|Resolution:
|3807x5710
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th MEU TRAP Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT