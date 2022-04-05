Always Ready

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Anderson, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Lance Cpl. Kolin Azar, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I MIG conducts an operations test on the Viasat Multi Mission Terminal 1350 on Camp Pendleton, California, May 4, 2022. The 9th Communication Battalion provides task organized expeditionary forces capable of operating, defending, and preserving information networks that enable command and control for a commander in all domains, and support and conduct MAGTF operations in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

