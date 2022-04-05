U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct an operations test on backpack routing kits and transmission systems on Camp Pendleton, California, May 4, 2022. The 9th Communication Battalion provides task organized expeditionary forces capable of operating, defending, and preserving information networks that enable command and control for a commander in all domains, and support and conduct MAGTF operations in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7175035 VIRIN: 220504-M-EH070-1007 Resolution: 2048x1638 Size: 2.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.