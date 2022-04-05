U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Anderson, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Lance Cpl. Kolin Azar, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I MIG conducts an operations test on the Viasat Multi Mission Terminal 1350 (left) and the Microwave Tampa 13 Fly Away System (right) on Camp Pendleton, California, May 4, 2022. The 9th Communication Battalion provides task organized expeditionary forces capable of operating, defending, and preserving information networks that enable command and control for a commander in all domains, and support and conduct MAGTF operations in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:30 Photo ID: 7175036 VIRIN: 220504-M-EH070-1027 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 1.7 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.