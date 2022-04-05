Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Anderson, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Lance Cpl. Kolin Azar, a satellite transmissions systems operator with 9th Communication Battalion, I MIG conducts an operations test on the Viasat Multi Mission Terminal 1350 (left) and the Microwave Tampa 13 Fly Away System (right) on Camp Pendleton, California, May 4, 2022. The 9th Communication Battalion provides task organized expeditionary forces capable of operating, defending, and preserving information networks that enable command and control for a commander in all domains, and support and conduct MAGTF operations in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

