Capt. Adam Chamie, the former commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West, speaking during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, May 4, 2022. Capt. Jason Ingram relieved Capt. Adam Chamie as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:41 Photo ID: 7174973 VIRIN: 220504-N-IW125-1316 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.48 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.