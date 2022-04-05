Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson (middle), Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Capt. Adam Chamie (left), the former commander of Sector Miami, and Capt. Jason Ingram (right), commander of Sector Miami, pose for a photograph during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, May 4, 2022. During the ceremony Ingram relieved Chamie as the commander of Coast Guard Sector Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7174971
|VIRIN:
|220504-N-IW125-1230
|Resolution:
|5779x3845
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
