Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony 

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, pins on a Meritorious Service Medal on Capt. Adam Chamie during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, May 4, 2022. Chamie will transfer to the Office of Congressional Affairs in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

