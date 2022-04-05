Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony  [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony 

    KEY WEST, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, the Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, pins on a Meritorious Service Medal on Capt. Adam Chamie during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, May 4, 2022. Chamie will transfer to the Office of Congressional Affairs in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West holds change of command ceremony  [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Key West
    Change of Command

