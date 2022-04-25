Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation

A new class of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guardsmen pose with Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander (rear left), and their trainers following their graduation ceremony, April 25, 2022. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

