    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 9 of 11]

    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation ceremony, April 25, 2022. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7174939
    VIRIN: 220425-F-JW079-1041
    Resolution: 3000x2409
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Ceremony
    Tradition
    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

