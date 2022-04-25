Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation

The class of new Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members recite the “Honor Guard Charge” at the end of their graduation ceremony, April 25, 2022. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
