    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 10 of 11]

    Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The class of new Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members recite the “Honor Guard Charge” at the end of their graduation ceremony, April 25, 2022. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7174946
    VIRIN: 220425-F-JW079-1082
    Resolution: 3000x1872
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Honor Guard Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

