Navy Band visits Massillon, Ohio

MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Musician 1st Class Elena Yakovleva, left, from Kaliningrad, Russia, Musician 1st Class Ashleigh Leas, center, from San Antonio, Texas, and Musician 1st Class Allison Fletcher, from Forest, Va., perform with the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

