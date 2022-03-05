MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Musician 1st Class James Cromer, from Eldersburg, Md., performs with the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 15:50 Photo ID: 7174741 VIRIN: 220503-N-LC494-2167 Resolution: 5338x3552 Size: 8.33 MB Location: MASSILLON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Massillon, Ohio [Image 8 of 8], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.