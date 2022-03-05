Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Massillon, Ohio [Image 4 of 8]

    Navy Band visits Massillon, Ohio

    MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Musician 1st Class Chanse Morris, from Houston, Texas, performs with the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Massillon, Ohio [Image 8 of 8], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

