Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Soldier laid to rest [Image 5 of 10]

    Iowa Soldier laid to rest

    LIBERTY CENTER, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Members of the Iowa National Guard Honor Guard stand ready to provide military memorial services as Sgt. Koby Clary is laid to rest at the Liberty Center Cemetery in Liberty City, Iowa, on April 15, 2022. Clary joined the Iowa Army National Guard in 2020 and after serving overseas in 2021, passed away in a vehicle accident on April 9, 2022. He was surrounded by family, friends and his fellow Soldiers as he was laid to rest. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7174296
    VIRIN: 220415-Z-KS612-019
    Resolution: 5050x3121
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: LIBERTY CENTER, IA, US 
    Hometown: LIBERTY CENTER, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldier laid to rest [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Honor Guard

    Memorial Service Ceremony

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Memorial Service
    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral
    334th BSB
    3655th CICO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT