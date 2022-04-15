Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB [Image 3 of 10]

    Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB

    LIBERTY CENTER, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company and the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, Iowa Army National Guard, salute as funeral and visitation services for Sgt. Koby Clary are concluded outside Southeast Warren High School in Liberty City, Iowa, on April 15, 2022. Clary deployed with the 3654th SMC in 2021 and was quickly promoted to sergeant for his dedication and leadership skills. He passed away in a vehicle accident on April 9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7174294
    VIRIN: 220415-Z-KS612-012
    Resolution: 4786x3102
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: LIBERTY CENTER, IA, US 
    Hometown: LIBERTY CENTER, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest
    Iowa Soldier laid to rest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Honor Guard

    Memorial Service Ceremony

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Memorial Service
    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral
    334th BSB
    3655th CICO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT