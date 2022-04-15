Iowa National Guard, Honor Guard, Memorial Service, Funeral, 3655th CICO, 334th BSB

Soldiers assigned to the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company and the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, Iowa Army National Guard, salute as funeral and visitation services for Sgt. Koby Clary are concluded outside Southeast Warren High School in Liberty City, Iowa, on April 15, 2022. Clary deployed with the 3654th SMC in 2021 and was quickly promoted to sergeant for his dedication and leadership skills. He passed away in a vehicle accident on April 9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

