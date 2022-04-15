Iowa Soldier laid to rest

A member of the Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presents an American flag to Angel Clary during memorial services for her late husband, Sgt. Koby Clary, at the Liberty Center Cemetery in Liberty City, Iowa, on April 15, 2022. Clary joined the Iowa Army National Guard in 2020 and after serving overseas in 2021, passed away in a vehicle accident on April 9, 2022. He was surrounded by family, friends and his fellow Soldiers as he was laid to rest. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022
Location: LIBERTY CENTER, IA, US