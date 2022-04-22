U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy combat arms training and maintenance instructor TSgt Adam Schatzinger demonstrates proper handling, safety, and effective shooting techniques to senior cadets before heading to the base’s firing range April 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7173629
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-NH566-1016
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM) [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT