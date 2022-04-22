Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM) [Image 5 of 8]

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Senior cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy get a lesson in firearm safety from combat arms training and maintenance instructors at the base's firing range April 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:50
    Photo ID: 7173631
    VIRIN: 220422-F-NH566-1025
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM) [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT