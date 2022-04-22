U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Senior cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy get a lesson in firearm safety from combat arms training and maintenance instructors at the base's firing range April 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7173631
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-NH566-1025
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM) [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
