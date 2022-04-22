U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Senior cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy get a lesson in firearm safety from combat arms training and maintenance instructors at the base's firing range April 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:50 Photo ID: 7173632 VIRIN: 220422-F-NH566-1037 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 5.53 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site (CATM) [Image 8 of 8], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.