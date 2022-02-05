U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (SOF) jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, during a military free fall over Macedonia, May 2, 2022. The training was part of Trojan Footprint 22, the premier SOF exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

