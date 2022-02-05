Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFP 22 [Image 3 of 4]

    TFP 22

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Special Operations Forces (SOF) jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, during a military free fall over Macedonia, May 2, 2022. The training was part of Trojan Footprint 22, the premier SOF exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7173238
    VIRIN: 220502-F-WT432-0191
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: MK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFP 22 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TFP 22
    TFP 22
    TFP 22
    TFP 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    Trojan Footprint
    TFP 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT