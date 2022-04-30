USS Arlington conducts replenishment-at-sea with CH-53E helicopters

220430-N-PC065-2219 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 30, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emery Oakley, center, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and deployed with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs a forklift to the ramp of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Rein.), aboard the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 30, 2022. Arlington, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
