    USS Arlington conducts replenishment-at-sea with CH-53E helicopters [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Arlington conducts replenishment-at-sea with CH-53E helicopters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220430-N-PC065-2238 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 30, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Sean Spellane, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), center, directs a forklift aboard the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 30, 2022. Arlington, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 04:21
    Photo ID: 7173141
    VIRIN: 220430-N-PC065-2238
    Resolution: 6667x4445
    Size: 973.03 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    Replenishment at Sea
    CH-53
    LPD 24
    22dMEU
    KSGARGMEU
    KearsargeARG

