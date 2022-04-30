220430-N-PC065-2057 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 30, 2022) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), center, and Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), background, sail through the Mediterranean Sea while conducting a replenishment-at-sea, April 30, 2022. Arlington, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 Photo ID: 7173138 This work, USS Arlington conducts replenishment-at-sea with CH-53E helicopters [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino