39 ABW hosts resiliency tactical pause race

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Madison Sylvester, 39th Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of media operations, participates in a cup stacking challenge during a resiliency tactical pause race hosted by the 39th ABW at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 29, 2022. The race consisted of teams gathering together to complete a list of obstacle courses around Incirlik AB. This event served to enhance resiliency by forming meaningful connections and promote alcohol awareness and sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

