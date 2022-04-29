Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 ABW hosts resiliency tactical pause race [Image 3 of 6]

    39 ABW hosts resiliency tactical pause race

    1, TURKEY

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team members assigned to various units across the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a rock climbing challenge during a resiliency tactical pause race hosted by the 39th ABW at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 29, 2022. The race consisted of teams gathering together to complete a list of obstacle courses around Incirlik AB. This event served to enhance resiliency by forming meaningful connections and promote alcohol awareness and sexual assault prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 ABW hosts resiliency tactical pause race [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Third Air Force

